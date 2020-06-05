Selected nature reserves to reopen to public starting June 8

KUCHING: Sarawak Forestry Corporation will reopen selected nature reserves (NRs) to the public starting Monday (June 8), upon the decision made by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The selected NRs that will be be reopened are the Sama Jaya Nature Reserve (Kuching), Bukit Lima Nature Reserve (Sibu), Piasau Nature Reserve (Miri) and Bukit Sembiling Nature Reserve (Limbang).

Sarawak Forestry Corporation chief executive officer (CEO) Zolkipli Mohamad Aton assured the public these four nature reserves are opened for visitors to do some physical exercises like walking and jogging and to enjoy nature during this difficult time.

However, Zolkipli, who is also the Controller of National Parks and Nature Reserves, stressed the public needed to comply to standard operating procedures (SOPs) that SFC had put in place.

“Upon entering the parks, the public must follow the guidelines and instructions at our natural reserves,” said Zolkipli in a statement.

He said the opening hours for senior citizens are from 7am to 10am and adults from 2 pm to 6pm. Between 10am to 2pm the reserves will be closed.

Children below 12 years old are not allowed to enter, he added.

Activities that won’t be permitted are ecotourism tours, picnicking, children playground recreational activities and physical fitness area, group physical exercise, religious or social functions, trekking outside authorised tracks, disturbing, touching and feeding wildlife.

As per the SOPs, all visitors name and contact numbers must be recorded and priority to enter would be given to those who have made bookings prior their visit.

The opening of the NRs must comply to the provisions of the National Parks and Nature Reserves Ordinance 1998 and its Regulations 1999 and the orders issued by Ministry of Health, National Security Council and SDMC.

Visitors will be required to obtain an admission card before entering and social distancing of about 10 metres between each other must be observed when walking or jogging.

The SOPs pointed out only a maximum of 100 visitors, depending on the discretion by the respective warden, are permitted to access the nature reserve per day.

“It must surely be exciting to be able to conduct physical exercise outdoors following the relaxation of the Movement Conditional Order by the government,” said Zolkipli.

“However, when running or jogging, always ensure you do not run too close to another person. Also, head home straight after that,” he said.

Zolkipli added SFC have designated trails for jogging and walking separately while other facilities, such as the cafe and park shop, will remain closed.

Members of the public can contact the respective nature reserves office at Sama Jaya NR (082-365194 or 011-25181901), Bukit Lima NR (082-228108 or 019-4685402), Piasau NR (085-644487 or 016-8898590) and Bukit Sembiling NR (085-215121 or 013-8121930) for any inquiries.