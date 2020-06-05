Shafie a CM for all Sabahans – Warisan leader

BEAUFORT: Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Shafie Apdal is a Chief Minister for all Sabahans, said Parti Warisan Sabah Supreme Council member Nic Chak here on Thursday.

Nic was representing the Chief Minister to deliver 1,500 face masks to Beaufort Middle School which was represented by principal Yee Kim Sing, Director Hoo Ah Meng and the teachers.

“In 2018, under the 2019 Sabah Budget, the Warisan-led Sabah Government fulfilled its election promise to give more attention to retaining and nurturing human talent and capital. Thus a new Education and Innovation Ministry was set up to push for more autonomy,” he said.

“State scholarships for Sabahans were increased by RM15 million (about 40%) from RM37 million in 2018 to RM52 million in 2019. In 2020, the Sabah Government will continue to disburse RM52 million worth of scholarships to assist talented Sabahans and retain human capital.”

Nic added that Sabahans are fortunate not to be crippled by racial and religious division like certain parts of Malaysia.

“Unlike certain parts of the country which is constantly plagued by racial and religious political issues, Sabah under the leadership of DSP Shafie continues to recognise the contribution of all communities and protect the rights of all Sabahans.”

“That is why what was initially a RM12 million allocation for missionary and private schools in 2018 under BN was increased by RM3 million to RM15 million in 2019. In 2020, it was again increased by RM3 million to RM18 million.”

Nic added that the aspirations and hopes of seeing the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) recognised was finally realised in September 2019.

“In September 2019, the long awaited recognition of the UEC was finally announced by none other than Chief Minister Shafie Apdal himself. Today, the UEC is recognised as an entrance qualification to higher learning institutions and the civil service in Sabah.

“This track record proves that the Sabah Government recognises the contributions of the Chinese community to society.”

Nic concluded that he is confident Sabah is in safe hands under the leadership of Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Shafie Apdal, as the people of Sabah will continue to be taken care of regardless of skin colour and religious affiliation.