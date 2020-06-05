Shop owner fined for failing to put price tags

KOTA KINABALU: A shop owner in Penampang was fined RM1,000 for failing to put price tags on eggs displayed in the shop.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Sabah Branch also confiscated 900 eggs or 30 trays of eggs from the shop worth RM360.

This was the single offence committed in Sabah during the ministry’s implementation of the Maximum Price during festivals scheme (SHMMP) from May 28 to June 3.

In a statement issued by the ministry in Putrajaya, it was stated that initially, price control was enforced on 16 products by the government.

However, on May 22, 19 other products were included in the list of goods under price control bringing the total number of goods under the category to 35 items.

Goods listed under the category are determined by the assessment on daily consumer demands, the statement said.

The items were on demand during the length of the Movement Control Order and Conditional Movement Control Order.