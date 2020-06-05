S’wak CCID welcomes new chief Supt Maria Rasid

KUCHING: The Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) welcomed their new chief Supt Maria Rasid at the state police contingent headquarters this morning.

Maria received the post from Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani, who will be reporting to Penang as the state’s head of narcotics crime investigations department under the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Mustafa, who served as the Sarawak CCID chief for more than three years, handed over the post to Maria, who had previously served as the department’s deputy chief.

The handover ceremony was witnessed by the Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail who praised Mustafa for his committment and success throughout his service.

“During his (Mustafa) service, the Sarawak CCID has recorded the highest number of charges in 2018 and 2019,” said Aidi.

He is also confident that Maria will be able to fill in the shoes of Mustafa to bring the department to new heights.