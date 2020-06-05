Tiong calls for ‘cool heads’ in tackling drunk driving problem

KUCHING: Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing is calling for ‘cool heads’ in dealing with drunk driving issue and urged politicians to avoid making rash statements that do not contribute to resolving the issue..

Responding to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s call to stop issuing new license to sell liquor, Tiong said the federal minister should rethink his suggestion on curbing drunk driving.

“Any decision or change should depend on rational discussion based on detailed consideration and study,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tiong, who is also Prime Minister’s special envoy to the People’s Republic of China, said the decision by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to freeze new applications for liquor licenses following Annuar Musa’s suggestion was a knee-jerk decision which may cause dissatisfaction particularly among the business community.

The Bintulu MP said the solution to drunk driving lies in education and harsher penalties to deter those who drank too much from driving.

Tiong said politicians should look to developed nations which have come up with effective solutions and countermeasures to address drunk driving problem and emulate them instead of pandering to emotional reactions of the public which may turn the situation into a religious and racial issue.

The rights of non-Muslims in the country must not be compromised in seeking a means to curb drunk driving he added.

“I am concerned that Annuar Musa, with very few non-Muslims in his constituency, is fully comfortable to speak as he wishes on this topic without fearing nor caring for the rights of non-Muslims,” said Tiong.

Annuar Musa is the MP for the Ketereh constituency in Kelantan.

Tiong said local councils should explore more effective solutions with other authorities, including the Ministry of Transport.

“Let’s turn our attention to countries with much larger populations such as China and adopt their solutions against drunk driving. What methods can we learn from others’ experience?”

Tiong believed a country can no longer act regressively if it wants to progress and prosper.

“We hope the decisions by those in authorities would consider the opinions of non-Muslims,” he said.