Unregistered babysitters, nurseries urged to register with KPWKM, follow SOP

PUTRAJAYA: Unregistered babysitters, nurseries and childcare centres are urged to register with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) and the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) as well as adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when making the call said the government is aware that there are unregistered private nurseries and babysitters operating out there.

The government is worried because these babysitters have no training of any sort and if something bad were to happen, it is out of its knowledge, he added.

“I’m appealing to these private nurseries to register with KPWKM so that training and aid can be provided,” he said during his daily press conference on Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said babysitters, nurseries and childcare centres are encouraged to download the Covid-19 Infection Prevention Guide, Post-Movement Control Order for the Safety of Childcare Centres from KPWKM or JKM’s websites.

Ismail Sabri said so far, 7,901 registered nurseries have applied to resume operations.

In another development, he said semi-government and private schools should not collect fees as long as they are still closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said ethically, payment should not be required if services are not rendered.

“I hope that these schools will not force parents to pay fees. As long as the schools are closed, I hope no schools will collect fees from students,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the action of employers requiring their workers to undergo 14-day quarantine after inter-state travel was wrong and against the National Security Council (MKN) rules that only required Malaysians who had returned from overseas to undergo quarantine.

Those returning to Sabah and Sarawak from the peninsula are also required to be quarantined. — Bernama