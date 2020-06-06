Another 82 Indonesian illegals deported

TAWAU: Another 82 Indonesian illegal immigrants (PTI) were deported to their country of origin by a ferry from the Immigration, Quarantine and Security Customs Port (CIQS) Tawau to Tunaka Taka Port, Nunukan at 8.30am, yesterday.

The immigrants consisted of 77 men and five women from the Tawau Temporary Detention Center (PTS), who were due to be deported with 240 illegals on Wednesday.

Sabah National Security Council (MKN) Director, Sh Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the deportation was a special program undertaken by the Sabah MKN in collaboration with the Sabah Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) and other agencies.

All of them had undergone a Covid-19 screening test and tested negative before being approved for deportation, she said in a press statement yesterday.

According to her, the repatriation would be the 16th series by sea in 2020 involving illegals (PTIs) from Indonesian and the Philippines.

This year, 3,753 immigrants including citizens of India, China, Pakistan and Vietnam were sent by JIM Sabah, bringing the total number of shipments since 1990 to 594,920.

She said MKN Sabah would like to thank all the agencies involved in ensuring the smooth repatriation of PTIs this time.

Special thanks to Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia for their cooperation in ensuring that their citizens can return home.

“We look forward to other neighbouring countries, especially the Philippines, to welcome back their detained residents to the PTS throughout Sabah,” she said.

Sitti Saleha explained that Malaysian government was committed to ensurING that all detainees could return to their countries of origin to live a normal life in their own country.

“MKN will continue to take action even though in the phase of Covid-19 outbreak and this was in line with the government’s efforts to curb the presence of immigrants in Sabah.

“The cooperation of all parties especially the employers not to protect and employ immigrants to work for national security,” she said.