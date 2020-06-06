Cop ordered to enter defence over bribes

KOTA KINABALU: A police officer was yesterday ordered to enter defence on three charges, including two counts of bribery.

Sessions Court judge Abu Bakar Manat made the decision on Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohd Mahyuddin Abdullah, 48, when the case came up for ruling at the end of the prosecution stage yesterday.

The judge fixed August 5-7 this year for the defence stage trial and extended the bail for the accused.

In his ruling, he held that the prosecution had successfully proved a prima facie case against the accused.

Mohd Mahyuddin from the Commercial Crimes Investigation Department Sabah police headquarters here, was charged with soliciting a RM20,000 bribe from one Josepin J. Langkan at a car park in front of an eatery premises at Taman Ridgeview here at 9pm to 10.30pm on June 15, 2016.

The money was as an inducement for him not to take legal action against Josepin, who was allegedly involved in a cheating offence.

He faces a charge under Section 16 (a) (B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years, and a fine of not less than five times the amount of bribe received, or RM10,000, or whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Mohd Mahyuddin was also alleged to have received RM500 cash without consideration from Josepin in the eatery premises at the same time and for the same purpose, for which he is charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He was also accused of obtaining a bribe of RM5,000 cash from Josepin for the same purpose at a car park near a college at Taman Ridgeview here at about 9.50am to 10am on June 18, 2016.

The alleged offence is framed under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 (Act 694) and punishable Under Section 24 of the same Act which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of RM10,000, or not less than five times the value of the bribe, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Throughout the prosecution stage trial, 19 witnesses were called.