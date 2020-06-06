Covid-19: 79-year-old woman succumbs to disease, 37 new positive cases today

KUCHING: Covid-19 has claimed another Malaysian after a 79-year-old woman succumbed to the disease on June 5.

According to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the woman showed symptoms on March 18 and was admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor on March 26.

She died at 2.05pm on June 5, making her the 117th Covid-19 death in the country, he said during a daily Covid-19 update press conference at Putrajaya today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 37 new positive cases were also reported today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 8,303.

Out of the 37 cases, eight are imported cases. Of the 29 local infection cases, 19 are foreigners.

Dr Noor Hisham also said today 25 cases have recovered the disease and have been discharged from hospitals, with a total of 6,635 or 79.9 per cent recovered cases to date.

On another note, he said the World Health Organization (WHO) has changed its advice on face masks, saying they should be worn in public to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

“On June 5, the WHO advised people to wear face masks especially in public and crowded places. This is because based on their findings, the virus can easily spread through infectious droplets,” he said.

As such, Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health is advising those who are going out in public or crowded places, especially frontline health workers, to wear face masks.

On top of that, he also reminded the public to always observe social distancing by staying at least one meter apart from each other, to always wash their hands with soap and water, and to always mind their coughing and sneezing manners.

“The Ministry of Health will update the public from time to time on any new developments on the pandemic, and we urge everyone’s cooperation to curb the spread of Covid-19 and break the chain of transmission,” he said.