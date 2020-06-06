Covid-19 bill to be tabled during July parliament session – PM

PUTRAJAYA: The government will introduce the Covid-19 Temporary Measures Bill to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said the bill is expected to be tabled at the July Parliament session.

He said the bill will provide relief from certain contractual obligations and financial distress for the revival of the economy.

“The government hopes that the new act will ensure the survival of Malaysians,” he said when announcing the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) live over national radio and television yesterday.

The government introduced Penjana, themed ‘Building the Economy Together’, as a short-term measure, covering 40 initiatives worth RM35 billion, to develop and revitalise the national economy.

Muhyiddin said Malaysia had gone through the Covid-19 crisis for almost three months with the frontliners and security forces working day and night without leave or off days.

“Thank God, with the measures taken by the government and your disciplines, the spread of Covid-19 in our country has been contained with more than 80 per cent of fully recovered cases,” he said while acknowledging the frontline personnel.

He also thanked all Malaysians who adhered to the standard operating procedure (SOP) in carrying out their daily activities throughout the duration of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Conditional MCO.

If all parties continue to comply with the SOP and the Covid-19 cases remain under control, more sectors would be able to open sooner, he said.

Muhyiddin, who had previously undergone quarantine at home after an officer, who was present during a post-Cabinet meeting tested positive for the disease, said he and all other close contacts had been tested negative for practicing the SOP.

“So my advice to all of you is to practice social distancing wherever you are.

It may be your last protective measure against the threat of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the Covid-19 pandemic remained under control despite the economic sectors being opened as employers, traders, workers and customers adhered to the guidelines and SOP.

To date, he said there has been no spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

“There are also many premises that make it easy for customers to simply scan the QR code without having to write their names and phone numbers in a log book.

I also find that people patiently queuing up before entering premises such as supermarkets and eateries and practicing social distancing,” he said.

He added that this is a new normal that needs to be practiced with discipline by all to break the Covid-19 transmission chain. — Bernama