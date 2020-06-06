Covid-19: Two new positive cases recorded in Sarawak, total at 555

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded two new positive cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 555 since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed that the two new positive cases were each reported in Kuching and Samarahan.

Meanwhile, one patient has recovered and discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Saturday. To date, 524 persons or 94.41 per cent have recovered and discharged.

SDMC informed that there were a total of 26 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs) reported.The cumulative total of PUIs is 7,494 to date, with 17 cases still pending laboratory results.

The statement also informed that to-date there are 14 patients still under treatment at various hospitals in the state.

On Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 645 individuals who had checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 1,852 individuals at 38 hotels statewide. Those who have completed their quarantine numbered at 13,472 to-date.

Six districts remain as yellow zones and they are Simunjan with one case being reported in the past 14 days, Samarahan (two), Tanjung Manis (one), Bintulu (one), Serian (one) and Kuching (four). All other districts are green zones.

As of Saturday, there were a total of 5,867 applications for inter-district travel, received by 28 district police headquarters throughout the state. Cumulative total of applications is 121,747 to-date. Out of this total, 112,102 have been approved and 9,645 were rejected.