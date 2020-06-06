Fadillah: Peninsula teachers facing costly flight fares to return to schools in S’wak urged to contact Sarawak Volunteers

KUCHING: Teachers from Peninsular Malaysia who are facing costly flight fares to return to their respective schools in Sarawak are urged to contact Sarawak Volunteers.

Senior Minister (Works) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said he had asked Sarawak Volunteers for their help on this matter.

“Forms to be filled by teachers have been posted on Sarawak Volunteers Facebook page via this link.

“We ask those having expensive flight fares to fill out the form in order for us to know their total numbers as well as their destinations.

“The information (gathered) will be used to contact the airline to arrange special flights or to deal with cheaper fares,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Fadillah added that he had also made the matter known to the Ministry of Transport at a ministerial committee meeting today.

He therefore hoped that the teachers would contact the Sarawak Volunteers to arrange for further planning.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak State Education Department (JPNS) in a statement said that an agreement head been reached between JPNS and Sarawak Volunteers to provide a platform for teachers from outside Sarawak to return to work in the state.

It said JPNS had been in talks with the Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas along with Education, Science and Technology Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong to assist the teachers.

JPNS was also advised to contact Sarawak Volunteers as they had previously helped nearly 10,000 higher learning institution (IPT) students to return to Sarawak as well as Peninsular Malaysia.

For teachers who need their help are required to fill in their respective information through the link provided for the purpose of booking a flight back to Sarawak.

Any inquiries can be made to the Sarawak Home secretariat and Sarawak Volunteers through Dayang (019-3882984), Sakinah (012-4629293), Nazmi (013-5717130) and Aishah (010-5384707).