Govt may allow more sports, indoor facilities to resume operations soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is expected to allow more sporting activities and indoor facilities to resume operations in the next few days.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the official list of permitted and non-permitted sports and recreational activities would be announced soon.

“Among the consideration is to permit the opening of indoor sports facilities such as gymnasiums, badminton halls and others.

“Permission for other group sports activities such as football, hockey trainings and ‘non-physical contact’ games is subjected to the official announcement,” he said in a series of tweets yesterday.

He said it would subjected to strict standard operating procedure (SOP), such as social distancing and no large gatherings regulations, in effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The government, particularly the Health Ministry as well as the National Security Council, banned all sports and recreational activities when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced from March 18.

However, following the Conditional MCO in early May, outdoor sports and recreational activities such as running, cycling, badminton and tennis were allowed in small groups.

Elite athletes under the ‘Road to Tokyo’ (RTT) programme for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games were given special relaxation to begin their centralised indoor training camp since Monday.

Twelve athletes have so far qualified for the Tokyo Games, to be held from July 23 to Aug 8 next year. – Bernama