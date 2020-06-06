Infographic, video clip show how to dispose of used face masks

KOTA KINABALU: The Health and People’s Wellbeing Ministry has created an infographic and video clip to teach the public how to properly dispose of their single use face masks.

Its minister, Datuk Frankie Poon said that the video had been prepared in Bahasa Malaysia, English and Mandarin.

Speaking at the launch of the infographic and video clip at Wisma Tun Fuad yesterday, he said it would be broadcast through various communication channels including the ministry’s official website, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

He said information concerning the video would also be printed in poster format and distributed to various agencies, owners of buildings and non government organisations (NGOs).

He urged all parties to share the video to as many people as they could so that information concerning the correct way of disposing of face masks could be adopted by the masses in Sabah and ensure the wellbeing of all.

When speaking to the press later, Frankie said that face masks should be treated as medical waste and properly managed.

He reminded that improper disposal of face masks might ‘hurt’ those who would later deal with the waste such as garbage collectors.

He called on all Sabahans to continue in their commitment to fight Covid-19 and eradicate the disease.

At the same time, he also expressed his gratitude towards the Health Department for its effort in addressing the Covid-19 problem.

He said that up until June 3, this year the percentage of people who had recovered from the illness in Sabah was 96 percent (333 people).

During the event, Frankie also lauded the effort of volunteers to sew fabric face masks under the Sabah Social Services Council.

“We are aware that the entire world is facing shortage in single use face masks. Face mask made of fabric is hence the best alternative since they can be easily made and can be re-used,” he said.

He said that the council was targeting to produce 10,000 fabric face masks through its volunteer centre to curb the spread of the disease.

“The face masks will be given for free to senior citizens and to the disabled people under the HomeHelp programme and Sabah Welfare Home and institutions.”

So far, 50 volunteers have agreed to make 5,000 face masks since the project started on May 13.

Those interested to help out in the project are encouraged to call the council.