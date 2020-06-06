Ismail Sabri: Barbers, hairdressers, beauty salons allowed to operate on June 10

KUCHING: Barber shops, hairdressers and beauty salons will be allowed to operate starting June 10 with stringent standards operating procedures (SOPs) in place, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

During a press briefing at Putrajaya today, Ismail Sabri said the sector alone employed 74,500 workers and contributed about RM13.5 billion per annum to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“The activities allowed are basic hair cutting and washing, mustache and beard shaving, hair treatment, manicure and pedicure and facial treatment and cleaning,” he said.

It is mandatory for high risk groups such as those aged 60 and above to make appointment before receiving such service and no individual aside from the customer and worker can be present during the service for high risk groups, Ismail Sabri adds.

“We request for the shop operators to fix a time to allow senior citizens to visit in order to avoid them mixing with other people, since they are considered high risk.”

He explained the SOP for workers included putting on face shields and hand gloves that must be changed for every new customer.

Customers, meanwhile, should wear disposable aprons during the service and it can be discarded or brought home by the customers once the services end, Ismail Sabri added.

“SOP such as wearing face masks, using hand sanitiser, taking body temperature and recording the details of the customers continue to apply for these services.”

Ismail Sabri said the same SOP apply to those providing hair cutting services at home.

However, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas previously said only haircut services were allowed when all barber shops and hair salons in the state start operating from June 9 onwards.

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri also said the federal government had agreed for morning, night and open markets and ‘bazaria’ to operate starting June 15 with SOPs implemented to safeguard public health.