Ismail Sabri: PM to make special announcement on June 7

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be making a special announcement tomorrow, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this when responding to a question on whether single individuals are allowed to cross state borders, since married couples living apart and those getting married are permitted to do so.

“The prime minister will announce something tomorrow, so we just wait. There are many things that might be announced,” said Ismail Sabri without disclosing the details during his daily press conference at Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri also said the federal government had agreed to loosen the restrictions at federal territories, namely Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, for the number of people allowed to be inside a mosque for prayers to be based on the size of the premise, as long as social distancing is observed.

He previously said such congregational prayers were only limited to a maximum of 30 people.

“However, the decision to loosen the restrictions will be only be carried out after obtaining consent from the respective state rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (for states without sultans),” said Ismail Sabri.

Once the consent was obtained, Ismail Sabri said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri would announce the standard operating procedures.