Jun Lu exponents bag 12 medals in online wushu c’ship

KUCHING: Six young athletes from the Jun Lun Wushu Club delivered a creditable performance in the inaugural Sarawak Online Video Wushu Championship from May 25 to June 2.

The team comprising three boys and three girls captured five gold and seven silver medals to finish fifth out of eight teams.

Ashley Yong from Chung Hua Primary School No.4 was the star performer where she won two gold medals in the Girls Foundation changquan and Girls Foundation gunshu respectively.

SMK Kuching High student Yong Ze Qi contributed a silver medal to the team after finishing second in the Girls 42-style taijiquan.

Amber Tan Ling Xin and her younger brother Angus Tan Yan Hong also did well in the championship.

The siblings, who study at Chung Hua Primary School 4 1/2 Mile, collected two gold and four silver medals.

Amber was first in the Girls Basic changquan and second in Girls Basic jianshu and Girls Basic daoshu.

Angus won the gold in the Boys Foundation chanquan, second in the Boys Basic gunshu and Boys Basic daoshu.

Meanwhile, Morven Phua Yan Hao of Chung Hua Primary School No. 4 was the gold medalist in the Boys Foundation jianshu and took the silver in the Boys Basic changquan.

His brother Jasper Phua Yan Kai bagged a silver in the Boys Foundation gunshu.

“This is a very encouraging achievement of the young athletes who have participated in the first ever online video wushu championship,” said Jun Lun Wushu Club president Lucas Lim Tee Kiat.

“Despite facing the challenge brought by the limitation of training to home exercises/training after the implementation of the Movement Control Order, the athletes have shown a positive attitude and good spirit in their endeavours to bring glory to the club,” he added.

According to Lim, the achievement was more meaningful to the athletes, coaches and club as this is the first time that the athletes are participating in a championship and more so in a online video wushu competition.

Furthermore, the club was set up early this year and the normal training programme was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are living in a new era of Information Technology (IT) and it has been proven that modern IT and wushu can come together to be a part of our life.

“I hope that the coaches and athletes will continue to strive for better results and scale higher heights,” said Lim who thanked the club committee, coaches and parents for their firm support.

The athletes are coached by head coach Lau Hui Wei and assisted by William Bong Kuet Jung, Chiew Sow Hong, Tan Chee Teng, Joel Chua Hsien Zhi and Yeo Hui Ting.

Sarawak Online Video Wushu Championship, organised by Jun Wei Bintulu Wushu Club and sanctioned by the Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS) attracted 88 participants representing wushu clubs and associations in Sabah, Labuan and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, organising chairman Jong Chin Wei said the online championship was a great way for athletes to further improve themselves.

“As all normal training programmes have stopped due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), we thought it would be good idea to organise an online video wushu championship.

“This will not only help to keep the athletes’ interest in wushu but also keep them occupied during this challenging time,” he told The Borneo Post in an interview via WhatsApp on Thursday.

Jong, who is the president of Jun Wei Bintulu Wushu Club and secretary of WFS, admitted that organising such event and the judging process were no easy task and there was still much room for improvement.

For the participants and their parents or guardians, the online video contest has certainly put their technology knowledge and skills to the test, that involved video recordings and online registrations.

He also thanked all the parents for their patience and support towards the championship.