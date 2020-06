KUCHING: The Banquet, a popular restaurant at Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli here, has been engulfed by a fire from around 7.40am this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement that a call was received on the incident at 7.53am.

Early reports claimed that the fire started at the restaurant’s kitchen.

At the scene were firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya fire stations.