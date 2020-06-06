Land and Survey Dept approves Temporary Occupation License for 34 landowners in Kampung Hijrah, Sibu

SIBU: The Land and Survey Department has approved the Temporary Occupation License (TOL) to 34 landowners in Block D of Kampung Hijrah here, ending the villagers’ long wait to own a piece of land, says Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee.

“The letters were supposed to be handed to these owners last month but had to be postponed due to the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he told The Borneo Post today.

The Sarawak government has approved an in-situ resettlement in Kampung Hijrah, where it is divided into four blocks, namely A, B, C and D, explained Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research.

The Public Works Department (JKR) will start to build roads in Block D next week after the allocation from the state government has been received, he added.

“The state government has approved RM800,000 for infrastructure development such as tar-sealed roads and drainage in Block D to be implemented by JKR,” the Nangka assemblyman said.

He added that Block D was first to be surveyed, where there were more than 30 empty lots, while 34 lots have owners.

He said that Block C was being surveyed, while Block B will not be surveyed but instead returned to Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA). The survey on the largest block, Block A, had been completed.

“All the four blocks belonged to LCDA, where the state government has approved for in-situ resettlement. So, the three blocks are given back to the people. It is a good move by the state government for people to own land.”

Blocks A, C, and D have a total of 366 lots; 153, 132 and 81 respectively.