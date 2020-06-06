Local man found hanged in bathroom of rented shophouse in KK

KOTA KINABALU: A local man from Kudat was found hanged from a window grille of a bathroom at a rented shophouse in Sinsuran, here on Thursday.

It was believed the body was found by a friend around 5.30pm on Jun 4.

Kota Kinabalu police chief, ACP Habibi Majinji said the police investigation revealed the victim had earlier arrived at the state capital from Kudat to meet a friend.

“After lunch, the victim and the friend went back to their rented room before the former decided to take a shower.

“When the victim failed to come out from the bathroom, the friend went to investigate and found the victim had hanged himself from a window grille in the bathroom,” he said yesterday.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem while police investigation did not find any criminal element involved at the scene.

Police classified the case as sudden death, and withheld the victim’s identity.