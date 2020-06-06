Look out for change of behaviour in loved ones – Befrienders KK

KOTA KINABALU: Befrienders Kota Kinabalu has urged members of the public to be on the look out for any change of behaviour among their loved ones, family or friends.

Its Publicity Director, Jessie Ting said this in a statement yesterday following the two suicide cases reported on Thursday.

“Often times, they prefer to be on their own and it is advisable to give them helplines or the Befrienders contact number in hand.

“Befrienders Kota Kinabalu is saddened by the two suicides and thus would like to urge the public to be on the lookout for their loved ones, family or friends. Often suicidal people feel there seems to be no other way out of their problems.

“Suicidal people feel there’s no longer reason to live. Death describes the solution to their predicaments and their suicidal feelings should not be underestimated. Their suicidal feelings can be real and powerful and immediate. Suicide is not an impulsive decision,” she said.

“When we are depressed or in psychological despair, we tend to see things through the very narrow perspective of the present moment. A week or a month later, things may look completely different. Researches confirm that most people who once thought about killing themselves are now glad to be alive. They say, they didn’t want to end their lives, they just wanted to stop the pain.

“People who feel suicidal, depressed or with mental illness should not try to cope alone. They should seek help or be helped by anyone surrounding them, it could be their family, friends or neighbours,” she added.

Befrienders Kota Kinabalu would like to remind the public to be aware of any change in behaviour, be aware of suicidal and depression symptoms, constantly talk to them and find out how they’re doing, to let them know ‘it’s okay not to be okay’.

Ting said they can talk to trustworthy family or friends and if they can’t find any, they can talk to a Befriender.

“Talking can bring about huge relief to a person in despair or depression. Time is an important factor in ‘moving on’, but what happens in that time also matters.

“When someone is feeling suicidal, they should talk about their feelings immediately. Asking someone if they’re suicidal can protect them. When they talk to Befrienders, they feel being listened to, and less trapped. Their feelings are validated, and they know that somebody cares about them. Befrienders urges the public to help them to reach out so that a life can be saved,” said Ting.

Befrienders volunteers have been trained to listen without judgment.

All calls to Befrienders are secret and confidential.

Currently, during EMCO, Befrienders Kota Kinabalu also provides help via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger one-to-one chat and email.

Anyone who would like to contact Befrienders are welcome to WhatsApp at 016-8036945, Facebook Messenger or email them [email protected]

“For someone going through a longer period of feeling low or suicidal, he or she may be suffering from clinical depression or mental illness.

“This is a medical condition and can usually be assessed and treated by Doctors through tests and the prescription of drugs or a referral to therapy.

Befrienders Kota Kinabalu would also like to urge that everyone refrain from stigmatising anyone who would like to seek medical help for their mental health.

“A person seeking medical help for their mental health is not “crazy” nor is a depressed person to be labelled as “crazy’. Research confirms that people do recover from depression.

“It cannot be denied that during these times of Covid-19 outbreak and economic uncertainties, are causes of concern, worry and distress to the community. These times are challenging for everyone especially for individuals who are at risk, those suffering from depression, other health problems and mental illnesses. During the MCO/EMCO, stressful life situation, isolation and quarantines does increase psychological pressure and suicide ideation,” she said.

Ting further explained that individuals having anxiety due to uncertainties of the future, anxieties of being isolated, loneliness, separation from families and loved ones, fear of contracting the virus, fear of losing their loved ones to the virus, being cramped in crowded home, verbally abused, domestic violence, despair, and other health related problems were among the callers to Befrienders Kota Kinabalu Helplines.

This pandemic, she said, has affected people from all walks of life not only in Sabah but around the globe psychologically.

It is important to be on the lookout for each other, she said.

“There is a notable increase of contacts to Befrienders Kota Kinabalu Helplines even though currently due to MCO/EMCO, services are provided via social media platforms such as WhatsApp Chats, Facebook Messenger and Email.

“Phone Helplines will resume once EMCO is lifted. However, help is still available and our Center is operating daily from 7 pm to 10 pm,” she concluded.