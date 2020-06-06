Man denies cheating woman of over RM76,000 for Bitcoin investment



KOTA KINABALU: A jobless man claimed trial at a Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to three charges of cheating a 61-year-old woman of over RM76,000 for Bitcoin investment.

Mohd Wannor Ramdan Awang, 25, was brought before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie to face the charges framed against him.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have cheated Koroh Gibok @ Halina by making her believe that he would her profit from Bitcoin investment and induced her to bank in RM7,800 in his account.

The alleged offence took place at a bank in Karamunsing here at 11.17 am on August 23, 2019.

He is charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term between one and 10 years and with whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

For the second charge, he was alleged to have received RM7,800 from Koroh as a deposit on Bitcoin investment without a valid licence at the same place and time.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 137 of the Financial Services Act 2013, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine of up to RM50 million or both, upon conviction.

On the third charge, Mohd Wannor was alleged to have cheated Koroh and induced her to bank in RM68,800 in his account for the same purpose, at the same place at 3.48pm on August 26, 2019.

The court fixed August 12 this year for pre-trial case management and offered him bail at RM2,000 in two local sureties for each charge, and with the same sureties.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie @ Stephanie Kupit prosecuted while the accused was not represented.