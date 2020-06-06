Man found hanged in rented room in Penampang

PENAMPANG: An unidentified man was found hanged in his rented room at an unnumbered home in Penampang on Thursday.

Penampang police chief, DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the body was discovered by other tenants due to foul smell coming from the victim’s room around 6.30pm on June 4.

Police were called to the scene and initial police investigation did not find any foul play involved.

Haris said police believed the victim had taken his own life a couple of days ago.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem while the case is currently classified as sudden death.

The police did not disclose the victim’s identity but is believed to be a local man in his early 20s.

Meanwhile, those who are experiencing depression or know anyone who maybe in need of help are advised to speak to Befrienders for emotional support.

Call their hotline at 088255788 (toll free) or WhatsApp +6016-8036945 email [email protected]