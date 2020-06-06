Mixed views on lifting CMCO on June 9

SIBU: There are mixed opinions here as to whether the government should end the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) as planned on June 9 with new Covid-19 cases still recorded in the country daily.

Pemanca James Semilan believes the CMCO should be extended but with more lenient measures.

“Cases are still there and we are worried if the CMCO is being lifted, we might see an increase of cases or even a third wave. If the country finally achieves zero cases, then I think that is a good time for CMCO to be lifted,” he said.

He felt, however, that more economic sectors should be allowed to resume but all SOPs must be strictly adheres to by everyone.

His fear is that if the CMCO is lifted completely, illegal foreign workers would enter, risking Covid-19 infections among them and the locals.

“In my opinion, CMCO should be continued for the safety of all Malaysians,” he added.

James’ views echoed that of Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang who told The Borneo Post yesterday that the CMCO should be extended for another two weeks even if more business sectors are allowed to operate.

The extension, she explained, would be to gauge if there are any new Covid-19 clusters after the recent Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebration.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chief Wong Ching Yong, however, felt Sarawak is ready to have the CMCO lifted as he believed the state government had fulfilled the World Health Organisations’ (WHO) criterias to lift Covid-19 restrictions.

According to him, the criteria are based on the notion of transitioning to and maintaining a steady low-level or no transmission of cases.

These critera, Wong elaborated, include controlling transmission of sporadic cases and clusters, sufficient health system and public health capacities in place, outbreak risks in high-vulnerability settings were minimised, imported cases were effectively managed, establishment of workplace preventive measures, and communities are fully engaged and understanding that the transition entails a major shift.

“Looking at the current situation, we are of the opinion that Sarawak state, through the combined efforts of the people, the communities, the front liners and Sarawak State Government, especially the State Disaster Management Committee, has indeed fulfilled all of the criterias,” he said.

He pointed out that although Malaysia as a whole recorded 277 new cases on Thursday, 271 of them were foreign workers.

He believes the state government is ready to have CMCO lifted and focus more on the restoration of economic activities as quickly as possible.