Mothers who lost babies still get one-off aid, says Fatimah

KUCHING: Mothers who have registered for the one-off Bantuan Ibu Bersalin (BIB) still receive the aid if they miscarried or had still birth, says Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the aid is still necessary as it helps pay for the mother’s postnatal care.

“I received a phone call from Sibu where the husband asked if his wife is still eligible for the aid following a stillbirth. Same goes for miscarriage as the mothers still need care during confinement,” she told a press conference at Wisma Kebajikan yesterday, though the number of such cases is low in Malaysia with quality pre-natal care provided.

Elaborating on BIB, she stated women with ‘K’ in their MyKad or whose spouse has ‘K’ status may register for the aid of RM450 from 22 weeks of pregnancy up to three months after delivery from Jan 1 this year.

“As of May 31, the ministry has received 6,012 applications, of which 5,221 have given birth, 304 have yet to deliver, 487 duplicate applications and births not in 2020.”

She added that the ministry has paid out aid to 2,650 or 51 per cent of the 5,221 who have delivered from RM18 million allocated during a press conference to present BIB aid and Endowment Fund Sarawak to Norfaizah Hasbolhi and her son Mohamad Shahrul Mikail Mohamad Hisrul; and Roslinda Salina Robert Bentai and her son Johennson Doglas Jeffry yesterday.