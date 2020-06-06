M’sian tech company develops user-friendly digital solutions for local businesses

KUCHING: The award-winning digital app and Malaysia’s own internationally recognised covid-19 tracking solution, Whizzl is set to take off in a big way in Malaysia after making waves in Australia.

Whizzl changes the way business owners communicate with their customers during the Covid-19 pandemic and its Business Visitor Management System (BVMS) is a solution to address the challenges faced by business owners in an ever-challenging environment.

Founded in Malaysia in 2018, Whizzl is in partnership with Baywater and Beyond Chamber of Commerce, Australia.

BVMS has proven to make a difference to business owners keen to build and engage its community through digital platforms.

Whizzl Sdn Bhd, a company founded in Malaysia had been engaged in research and development and developing meaningful digital solutions to face Industry 4.0 since 2018.

Whizzl emerged Top 4 outshining 139 competitors in the Crypto Valley Summit for Real Estate 2019 Competition held in Switzerland and Whizzl was the only representative from South East Asia. Whizzl was selected to be represented in ReCoTech Finland, the biggest PropTech event in Northern Europe as part of Slush, the world’s leading Tech Start-up Event.

In Malaysia, Whizzl was recognized as one of the 100 successful start-ups by Maxis Market Access Day 2019.

In early 2020, Whizzl was voted by Microsoft as a Premium Qualified Startup for its social feedback app which is a versatile application that can be used for all community-based business environment.

“This award is a huge industry recognition that allows Microsoft to scaleup Whizzl towards a dazzling future,” it said in a statement.

Whizzl is introducing Business Visitor Management System (BVMS) as a solution to ease the burden of such business owner.

“With this BVMS business owner will only be required to create their own community and generate a QR code for customers to scan.”

Customers scan the QR code via Whizzl app, their name, mobile number and email address will be filled up automatically, and all the data will be saved in a backend system that can be exported anytime when needed.

In case of emergency related to the pandemic, business owner can quickly inform customers and act accordingly.

Paid subscribers of Whizzl Premium will enjoy additional analytics incorporate in its services for greater engagement experience with their customers or community.

From a marketing perspective, Whizzl said it will be a tremendous advantage for business owners to set up their own respective community and encourage people to join.

“The premium app facilitates a wide variety of analytics with multiple USPs that will be beneficial for business owners in their marketing activities.”

Whizzl is a location based social feedback platform that is built on the community basis. It ensures that all feedback is directed to the relevant person so it can be meaningfully managed.

People may just post feedback in the specific community and the relevant authority or stakeholder will respond to the feedback, it adds.

“Whizzl aims to play a positive role in engaging with the communities and utilize latest technological developments to foster a genuine sense of belonging in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Whizzl also features a Geo-Tag location that enable relevant agencies to track down the exact location of people or animal that need help, food or shelter.

It said the application is suitable to be used in all businesses including, property, non-governmental organisations, universities and government agencies.

Upcoming latest feature includes a plan to launch Virtual Event to help event organizations to hold activities online under the new normal.