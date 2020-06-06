New chief for Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department

KUCHING: Supt Maria Rasid has taken over as Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief.

Previously deputy chief, she takes over from Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani, who will be reporting to Penang as the state’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department head with the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Mustafa served as Sarawak CCID chief for more than three years.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, who witnessed the handing over ceremony yesterday, praised Mustafa for his commitment and success throughout his term of service.

“During his (Mustafa) service, the Sarawak CCID has recorded the highest number of charges in 2018 and 2019,” Aidi said.

He added he is confident Maria will be able to fill Mustafa’s shoes and bring the department to new heights.