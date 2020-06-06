PKR veep quits to support PN-GPS

KUCHING: Lubok Antu MP [email protected] Muyang announced his decision to leave PKR yesterday to become independent.

He won the seat as an independent candidate during the 14th general election before joining PKR to become Sarawak’s PKR vice president last March.

“I joined PKR which is part of Pakatan Harapan (PH) then, but due to internal conflicts in PH leading to the resignation of the Prime Minister (former PM Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) causing the fall of PH. Discussion with my supporters has come to a conclusion to leave the party with their support. They have also agreed to fully support the Perikatan Nasional coalition for the benefit and development of Lubok Antu (sic),” he said in a press statement.

He said his rural constituency needs development with help and support from the government for.

“I pledge to fully support the PN government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leadership led by Chief Minister for the well-being and development of the rakyat in Lubok Antu.”

Jugah’s resignation came not long after many grassroots leaders quit the party after stalwarts such as Selangau MP Baru Bian and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How were sacked.