Pustaka to hold virtual exhibition on Covid-19 June 8-14

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Library (Pustaka) will be holding a virtual exhibition June 8 to 14 showcasing its role in archiving records related to Covid-19 in Sarawak in conjunction with International Archives Week.

“Quiz for the public will be held during the virtual exhibition and gifts will be presented,” said Pustaka in a statement yesterday.

Pustaka stated that archiving records related to Covid-19 is for future reference in line with the library’s initiative to disseminate information to the community throughout Movement Control Order.

The exhibition will be part of activities to celebrate International Archives Week, themed ‘Empowering Knowledge Societies’. Access the virtual exhibition at https://www.pustaka-sarawak.com/iaw/ or visit its Facebook page.

The statement added that the state library has the responsibility of obtaining and preserving public records transferred from state government agencies and departments besides sourcing for published materials related to the state.

Interested members of the public can share their experience on Covid-19 through writing, creative works, photos or videos by contacting [email protected] or post on it on its social media platform accompanied with #sarawakcovid19story.

For more information on programmes for International Archives Week, contact State Records Repository at 082-440488 or send email to [email protected]

Alternatively, follow its Facebook page at Pustaka Sarawak, Twitter (@pustakaswk) and Instagram (@pustakaswk).