RM3.6 mln food aid benefits 99,220 – Poon

KOTA KINABALU: The Health and People’s Wellbeing Ministry has carried out various programmes to reduce the burden of the people due to Covid-19 and the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its minister, Datuk Frankie Poon, said the programmes were implemented by various agencies under the ministry.

He said that the State General Welfare Services Department had been allocated RM5,000,000 to carry out its programmes.

Out of the amount, RM3,616,360.08 was spent on food aid which benefitted 99,220 people.

The department also contributed RM1,941,760.08 to quarantine centres as well as another RM15,500 to temporary quarantine centres.

Additionally, it also allocated RM785,000 to HomeQ and victims of Covid-19 while RM874,1000 was allocated for students of Sabah House.

At the same time, the Women Affairs Department through its Covid-19 Sabah Assistance Package allocated RM1,950,000 to assist a total of 6,500 single mothers.

Up until June 4, this year, only 1,552 single mothers out of the 6,500 have been paid RM465,600 or 23.88 percent.

He said that the department had processed 5,500 applications for the assistance of RM300 per single mother.

However, only 1,552 were qualified to be paid under the package as some of the applicants were receiving assistance from other Covid-19 assistance package.

He also said that a total of 18,509 single mothers had registered with the department as of June 4, this year.

Frankie said that the Sabah Community Services Council had also taken the initiative to start a Covid-19 Food Assistance Fund with an allocation of RM180,000.

The fund is aimed at providing food aid to the less fortunate groups in Sabah such as people with disability, senior citizens, single parents and the poor, including those who have lost jobs and their source of income due to Covid-19.