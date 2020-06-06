RM35 bln ERP will potentially alleviate recession – KKCCCI

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui said the RM35 billion National Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) unveiled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday would potentially alleviate the economic recession and ease the financial constraints of the people and struggling businesses.

He said the ERP, themed ‘Generating the Economy Together’, which focused on three core issues namely to empower the people, propel businesses and stimulate the economy, and covered 40 initiatives, could mitigate the economic blow from Covid-19.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented impact on the country’s economy, businesses and livelihood of the people.

Therefore, Lui believed that the long, medium and short-term measures introduced by the government amid the challenging economic climate to sustain businesses, ensure job security, revive the economy and ease the people’s financial difficulties would relieve companies of their burden.

Out of the RM35 billion, he said RM10 billion would be a direct fiscal injection, which the chamber believed to be insufficient to create a significant impact in salvaging jobs and businesses.

Nevertheless, KKCCCI hopes that the government would put the measures into motion as soon as possible, as well as simplify the application and approval procedures.

To address rising unemployment in the country, he said the government has allocated nearly RM9 billion that would benefit over 3 million workers nationwide.

The government has also extended the Wage Subsidy Programme which allocates RM600 per worker for another three months.

While Lui was disappointed that the amount of wage subsidy has been halved, he said extension of the programme would prevent more employees from being retrenched in the short term.

“We hope that the government will improve on the Wage Subsidy Programme, as relatively few employers had benefitted from the programme previously, in addition to the slow disbursement of the subsidy.”

Starting July, the government will credit RM50 into e-wallets to ease the people’s financial burden and boost consumer spending in efforts to support businesses that were struggling with cashflow issues due to Covid-19.

Lui said the government has introduced a holistic plan that encompassed measures to assist the people and businesses to put the economy on the track to recovery and growth.

He said unemployment was a serious issue that could lead to social and security problems and exacerbate economic recession.

“The government’s short, medium and long-term measures to ensure job security reflected a people-oriented administration.”

Lui hoped that the government would introduce more measures to help business and the people through these difficult times, as well as to review and tweak existing programmes to ensure they achieved optimal impact.

He said many businesses have resorted to undergoing transformation or operational restructuring amid survival of the fittest and ever-changing environment owing to cashflow problems, high operational costs and lack of income.

“Businesses and the people are hoping the government will do their level best in resuscitating the economy to overcome these tough times.”