Sarawak to see penumbral lunar eclipse today

KUCHING: The people of Sarawak will have the opportunity to watch a penumbral lunar eclipse today, said the Sarawak State Mufti Department yesterday.

In a statement issued here, the department said the penumbral eclipse will occur at the magnitude of -0.41 from 1.45am, with a peak at 3.24am and ends at 5.04am.

“This phenomenon happens when the Moon is in the penumbra location, which is a location that is nearly aligned to the Sun and the Earth.

“The penumbral lunar eclipse occurs while during the full moon phase and moonlight becomes dimmer because the Earth blocks some of the light from the Sun,” the statement read.

The Mufti department said although in astronomy it is called an eclipse, it does not meet the conditions of obvious darkness, hence, an eclipse prayer is not necessary. — Bernama