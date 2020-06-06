Security tightened at rat trails along Peninsular West Coast

PARIT BUNTAR: Security around 100 rat trails along the Peninsular west coast has been further tightened to prevent foreigners from entering the country, said Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) deputy director Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff.

He said personnel from the General Operations Force (GOF), marine police, and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) through Op Benteng have been mobilised at the trails to prevent new COVID-19 clusters.

“Our cooperation with various agencies has been successful and has managed to prevent the illegal entry of foreigners in the country,” he told a press conference after making working visits to several locations from Kampung Acheh, Sitiawan to Kuala Kurau here today.

He added to date, the police have arrested several boat skippers who tried to smuggle illegal immigrants into the country.

“Several illegal immigrants were also arrested. All of them underwent swab tests and so far, no positive cases were reported,” he said.

On the smuggling of the goods especially cigarettes, Mastor said integrated operations are still ongoing with other enforcement agencies. – Bernama