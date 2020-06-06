SOP on capacity expansion for prayers in mosques, surau tabled to cabinet today – Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri tabled the standard operating procedure (SOP) on capacity expansion for Friday prayers and congregational prayers in mosques and surau at the Cabinet meeting today.

He said the meeting was chaired by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Many are missing the mosques and surau, so do I. This is an important period for the social sector (mosque and surau activities) to enter the exit strategy phase,” he said on his official Facebook page.

He said the SOP would be announced soon after getting the consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Zulkifli said that since last May 15, the exit strategy approach for opening of mosques and surau was being carried out by the federal and the respective state governments, on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is to ensure the well-being of Muslims in general and to protect the image of the mosque and surau institution in the country so that it continues to be a model for other countries, he added.

Friday prayers and congregational prayers are now allowed to be performed in selected mosques and surau in the COVID-19 green zone area in the Federal Territory, with the number of congregation not exceeding 30 people, excluding the imam.

The SOP to perform the prayers in mosques and surau in other states may vary depending on the consent of the rulers in the respective states. – Bernama