Speculations on resignation untrue – Mohd Redzuan

KAJANG: Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said speculations that he wanted to resign as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) lately were untrue.

He said the speculations were merely a game of political parties seeking to jeopardise the country’s stability.

The Alor Gajah member of Parliament said he would continue to co-operate with the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to strengthen the country’s administration and management.

“I want to stress that the speculations are false and that I will not resign,” he told a press conference at his residence here yesterday.

Earlier, speculations that Mohd Redzuan and Sri Gading MP Dr Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh had wanted to resign as Ministers were much talked about.

On Thursday, Shahruddin announced his resignation as Deputy Minister of Works, but would continue to support the Perikatan Nasional(PN) government.

Commenting on the unrest in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Mohd Redzuan said all party members should come together as one.

“The grassroots, whether the old, the early or the new need to unite as one under a leadership to ensure the continuity of Bersatu. — Bernama