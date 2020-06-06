State Education Department gets RM113.76 mln to repair schools, contractors to participate in online draw

KUCHING: The Education Ministry has approved an allocation of RM113.76 million to the State Education Department for the purpose of purchasing furniture for hostels (RM8.5 million), and maintenance and minor repairs of schools (RM105.26 million) throughout Sarawak.

In a statement Saturday, the State Education Department informed that 217 projects will be implemented through an online draw, 196 will be implemented through open tender and 543 minor works will be direct purchases by the district education offices (PPD).

The department will hold live draws for 50 schools, located in Kuching (10 schools), Samarahan (three), Simunjan (25), Bau (five) and Lundu (seven) on June 10 at 10.30 am through the Jabatan Pendidikan Negeri Sarawak Facebook page and Google Meet (meet.goggle.com/xnm-droc-thc).

Contractor registration will be done via email from June 6 to June 9.

The draw is open to registered G1-class contractors in the five districts only.

More information on registering for this draw can be found on the department’s website at https://jpnsarawak.moe.gov.my and its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the online draws for a further 167 projects for G1 contractors will be held by their respective PPD.

The draws at PPD level will be based on projects in each PPD, namely PPD Baram (10), Betong (11), Bintulu (11), Dalat (nine), Sri Aman (13), Sarikei (10), Selangau (10), Kapit (12), Julau (10), Subis (nine), Kanowit (eight), Sibu (eight), Tatau (six), Song (six), Daro (five), Lubuk Antu (five), Miri (five), Saratok (five), Meradong (four), Sarikei (four), Limbang (four) and Lawas (two).

The draws will be held from June 15 to June 29. Interested G1 contractors are to visit the State Education Department’s website or Facebook page or contact their local PPD for more details.