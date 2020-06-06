Thrower switches to decathlon for Sukma swansong

SIBU: Give credit to shot putter Sim Quan Ying and his coach Ling Neng Thung for thinking outside the box.

Considering the prevailing circumstances they have decided to venture into uncharted territory by switching Sim’s focus to the decathlon for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) Johor next March.

Athletes compete in 10 events spread over two gruelling days in the decathlon with top performers often touted as all-round ironmen.

Sim now has to make the transition from a seasoned thrower to a greenhorn in his new multi-event challenge.

The 21-year-old Miri lad is aware of the bumpy road ahead but is willing to take up the challenge since the beginning of this year.

“It’s going to be tough but, with determination, I believe I can create a surprise or two,” he said.

Sim used to dabble in the discus, javelin, long jump and high jump during his school days.

He burst into the limelight when he won the Under-15 Shot Put at the 2014 MSSM National Schools Championships with a new record.

Two years later he managed to grab the silver upon moving up to the Under-18 age category.

In recent years, he has won medals in the event at senior meets in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

However, he finished empty-handed at the 2018 Perak Sukma.

Johor’s Farm Loong Deng will still be around to defend his shot put title in the upcoming Sukma next March.

To represent Sarawak in the shot put, Sim has to contend with Kong Chin Poh who holds the state record of 15.69m (51-5.5”) and Sarikei’s Jonah Chang Rigan, the Asean schools champion.

Standing 183cm (6 feet) and weighing 86kg, Sim has the physique to do well in the decathlon.

Furthermore, the field is quite open in the multi-event contest with no clear favourite in the next Sukma.

Sim revealed that his biggest obstacles are the 110m hurdles and pole vault, two highly technical events in the decathlon.

“I have just started to train the pole vault in March when the country went into lockdown, hence affecting my training schedule,” he said.

But he is out for redemption and wants to make a strong bid in his Sukma swansong. So he was quite relieved that the Johor Sukma, originally scheduled for July, was postponed to next March due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Covid-19 pandemic.

That has given him more time to prepare for his big challenge.

“Hopefully, I can make an immediate impact and help the state win at least a medal,” he said.

File photo shows Quan Ying competing at this year’s Perak Open in March.