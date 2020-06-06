Tourism tax exemption from July 1 to June 2021 — Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: The tourism tax will be fully exempted from July 1 to June 30 next year as part of the efforts to reactivate tourism activities in the country, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced.

While acknowledging that tourism was among the sectors severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said the exemption of service tax for hotels would also be extended to June 30, 2021.

He said the deferment of tax instalment payment for tourism industry players, such as tour agencies, hotel operators and airlines for the period from April 1 to Sept 30, had also been extended for another three months from Oct 1 to Dec 31.

“The personal income tax relief of RM1,000 given for domestic tourism expenses will also be extended to Dec 31, 2021,” he said when announcing the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) live over national radio and television today.

Meanwhile, in regard to the creative, entertainment, events and exhibition sectors, Muhyiddin said he was aware of the complaints made by the industry players.

“As such, several programmes and dedicated funding totalling RM225 million to revive the country’s creative industry will be implemented through the cooperation between MyCreative Ventures, MDEC and the private sector,” he added. — Bernama