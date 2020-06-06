Tsen: S’wak govt urged to pay attention to predicaments faced by local tourism industry players

KUCHING: The Sarawak government should pay close attention to the predicaments faced by local tourism industry players, says Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak chapter chairwoman Lina Tsen.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, she said many in the local tourism industry had to incur fixed costs such as paying staff salaries, rental and utility bills despite months of zero revenue due to the Movement Control Order.

“Most customers will remain cautious (about domestic travelling) until a vaccine for Covid-19 is found. More needs to be done to sustain tourism industry players before many of us are forced to close down,” she said.

Tsen opined that the state of the tourism industry would only return to normal once the fare of air tickets were adjusted back to the usual rate.

“It (local tourism) may not return to normal since all costs of entry had increased. It will not be so soon (to travel) as people now have less to spend. Holidays would be the last thing on everyone’s mind, beside from struggling for survival.”

Tsen further questioned when the personal income tax relief of RM1,000 for domestic tourism expenses will take effect.

“The RM1,000 (personal income tax relief) for domestic tourism expenses could revive tourism players if it is extended to spouse and children and booking rooms, tours and transfer through a legal licensed travel agent in order to sustain tourism players,” she added.

She lamented that many of the bookings made during last year MATTA fair for travelling this year had been cancelled and travel agencies had to fork out money as customers requested refunds.

“To support the tourism industry and prevent us from closing shop or unemployment, we hope the government would to look into subsidising salaries for full-time tourism employees until the tourism business revive. The wage subsidy of RM600 is insufficient for the industry to stay afloat,” said Tsen, adding that travel agencies are facing difficulties in obtaining financing from financial institutions.

She pointed out that customers might not prefer to engage local tour agencies when travelling domestically since it might involve strangers such as drivers to bring the customers around, especially with the Covid-19 outbreak not being totally eradicated.

Moreover, she said the costs of doing business had also increased due to the need to invest in precautionary measures such as purchasing face masks and hand sanitisers, which are not cheap either.

The need to be quarantined for 14 days after returning to Sarawak might not be preferable for customers as well if they travel to Peninsula Malaysia or Sabah, she added.

Currently, Tsen said she was assisting her family business at 11 Mile here to earn a side income while the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the global tourism industry.

“In general, I think people will worry if they decided to travel since the vaccine for the virus is not available yet. I believe people would prefer to stay at home and only travel if absolutely necessary,” she said,

Tsen explained it might take about one to two years for global economy and tourism industry to make a full recovery.