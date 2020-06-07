Abang Jo to launch ‘Sarawak Productive’ via June 9 webinar

KUCHING: Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) Sarawak Region Office will conduct a webinar on ‘Post Covid-19: Sarawak The New Normal’, this June 9 via an online platform called ‘Webinarjam’.

To be broadcast beginning 10am, the session will host 1,000 participants from both the public and private sectors, as well members of the public.

The one-hour webinar will feature Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg among the panellists. It will be moderated by MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman.

Abang Johari will share his thoughts on the ‘new normal’ post-Covid-19 and how to ensure that the change would be sustainable and inclusive. The webinar will also provide the platform for the public and those from the private sector to share their views and ideas on post-Covid-19 era.

At the end of the session, Abang Johari will officiate at the launch of ‘Sarawak Productive’ – a programme that includes a series of webinars to create awareness of digital transformation for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The webinar will assist businesses to operate on digital platforms as well as promote business-matching between digital service providers and entrepreneurs.

‘Sarawak Productive’ also consists of the ‘Business Excellence Transformation Journey’ – a holistic approach for organisations intending to move their performance to the next level, strengthening engagement and creating greater value to stakeholders as well as thriving in the competitive marketplace.

The Enterprise Innovation Intervention Programme (EIIP) aims to improve productivity and quality at enterprise-level.

This programme will assist enterprises through hands-on approaches and provide intervention in existing practices to help solve productivity and quality issues.

To further assist businesses, the Business Virtual Advisory Services will be launched this August. These services comprise Business Webinar, Business Virtual Advisory Clinic, Business Virtual Mentoring, Business Virtual Coordination and Virtual Training – all with the objective of bringing productivity activities to every business that connects to the Internet.

Besides that, initiatives by the Good Regulatory Practices by MPC on regulatory administration reforms will further support the country’s aspiration towards becoming a high income and progressive nation.

To register, go to https://www.bicara.live/sarawak.