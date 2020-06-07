Ask, and we will answer

Borneo Post with the expert help of Rockwills Trustee Bhd, the leading specialist in estate planning having pioneered wills and trust 25 years ago, is publishing a regular Q&A column on estate planning. It will feature questions which readers have in mind but don’t know who to ask:

Question 1: My name is Tan. Thank you for your column which I find very informative and easy to understand. I have a question on how do I account for insurances (such as life, medical, fire insurance for house) inside my will? Thank you.

Rockwills Answer: Hello Tan, thank you for reaching out to us and glad to hear that you find the column informative. You can include your life insurance policy in your will. However, the medical and fire insurance policies cannot be transferred to your beneficiaries nor be included in your will.

To include your life insurance in your will, there are two ways to do it. First, if you have nominated someone in your insurance policy, you can state in your will to reaffirm this person as the beneficiary of the proceeds and name a substitute person as beneficiary as a precaution in case the main beneficiary for the insurance proceeds predeceases you. A

lternatively, you may not nominate anyone in the insurance nomination and you can state in your will who would receive the insurance proceeds. There are some things that you need to know when you leave your insurance policy in your will.

They are:

The proceeds can only be claimed by your executor named in your will after obtaining the grant of probate. This means it will take time to do so; The proceeds claimed cannot be distributed to the beneficiaries yet, until and unless all your taxes and debts have been settled. This may mean there could be a small amount that is left for it to be distributed to your beneficiaries.

If you wish all your insurance proceeds to be distributed to your beneficiaries without any delay, you should set up an insurance trust. To setup such a trust, you and the trustee will have an “agreement” where you give written instructions to the trustee.

These instructions would include details of who will be entitled to receive the monies, when they should receive the monies and how much of it they would be receiving. Once the trust deed have been signed by you and trustee, you will transfer the ownership of your life insurance policy to the trustee.

As the trustee will be responsible and accountable for your insurance proceeds for the duration of the trust, it is prudent to appoint a trust company, like Rockwills Trustee Berhad, as the trustee.

When the trustee receives the insurance proceeds upon your passing or disability, the trustee will follow the terms of the trust to distribute the monies to the beneficiaries. This can be done quickly and it will not be subject to the probate process nor is there a need to obtain any court order.

Question 2: With Covid-19 pandemic now, many are asking what will happen to our estates if suddenly our whole family is struck by disaster and meet untimely death? What will happen in such a situation despite all us having wills?

Rockwills Answer: In the unfortunate event that you and your beneficiaries named in your will passed away due to Covid-19, the wills would be ineffective to distribute the assets to any of them. This is because there are no surviving beneficiaries to receive the inheritance. However, if the executor of your will survives, he can obtain Probate and distribute your assets in accordance with the Distribution Act 1958 (which was amended in 1997).

If the executor also passes away with the rest of the family

members, the surviving beneficiaries under the Distribution Act 1958 would inherit but they will have to unanimously agree to the choice of an administrator. Under the Distribution Act 1958, in the event the spouse, children and parents passed on together within the same time, the following group of persons will be entitled, in the order of priority:

Surviving brothers and sisters equally, but if all of them does not survive to inherit; then Surviving uncles and aunties equally, but if all of them does not survive to inherit; then Surviving grandfather and grandmother equally, but if all of them does not survive to inherit; then Surviving great grandfather and great grandmother equally, but if all of them does not survive to inherit; then Surviving great uncles and great aunties equally, but if all of them does not survive to inherit; then The government of Malaysia It is prudent to include in your will, a list of substitute beneficiaries such as brothers and sisters, nephew and nieces, grandparents and charities to inherit your assets.

By doing so, you prevent the Distribution Act 1958 taking effect as there are still beneficiaries in your will who survive to inherit.

This Q&A Column in published as a joint public service and educational initiative with Rockwills Trustee Bhd. Please email your questions related to Estate Planning to [email protected] or Rockwills’ training and business development assistant general manager Sam Chan ([email protected]).