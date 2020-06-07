Attractive opportunities in Indonesia

The virus outbreak brought the global economy to its knees. The good news is, the growth of the daily new cases has been decelerating in recent weeks. Also, stimulus packages from policymakers have eased growth and economic concerns, which likely helped markets to recover from their lows in March. Investors are now focused on a slew of earnings and financial data to gauge the possible impact on the global economy.

Looking back at Southeast Asia, Indonesia released its first quarter of 2020 (1Q20) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth which fell sharply to 2.97 per cent year-on-year, falling short of consensus estimates of four per cent and considerably lower than the 4.97 per cent recorded in the previous quarter.

From a consumption point of view, private consumption remains as the primary growth driver in Indonesia. However, the consumption growth momentum has eased post virus outbreak.

The expenditure on discretionary goods such as clothing, transportation fuel, recreational items as well as automobile has contracted across the board, while spending on food and healthcare supplements increased.

Looking into investments, there was a broad-based decline in investment activities across various sectors. Construction goods and machinery goods dragged investment growth as businesses delay investment expenditure in the face of an increasingly challenging economic environment. Within the agriculture sector, a poor climate at the beginning of the year reduced crop yields and subsequently dampened capital expenditures.

On government expenditures, the Indonesian government expenditures have picked up over 1Q20. The government has increased spending on social guarantees and household financial aids to help individuals and families to weather across the harsh economic environment amid virus outbreak.

On trade, Indonesia’s exports of goods and services have moderated. The slowdown is attributable to a notable fall in prices and volume of oil and gas products, as well as a sharp drop in tourism services post-outbreak.

The contraction in imports was less severe than exports, as lower oil prices have buoyed local demand for energy products. Domestic demand for non-oil and gas products was broadly lower.

Covid-19 containment progress clouds economic prospect

The Indonesian government has implemented its version of lockdown measure, known as Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) since April 10, 2020 to suppress the spread of the virus across the nation.

Despite implementing PSBB, the number of daily cases is still trending higher over the past month, which casts a long shadow over the possibility of businesses resuming at the beginning of June. At the time of writing, the PSBB takes effect until May 31, 2020.

There were numerous reports of offices and factories violating virus containment policies. Since then, Indonesian officials have introduced new decree and regulations to enforce more discipline among public and corporates. One of the possible hurdles in implementing effective virus containment measures could be the dense population in Indonesia.

Indonesia dependencies by the number of police officers, measured by police officers per 100,000 people, stood at 2,221. The figure is low compared to those of its neighbours like Malaysia and Singapore, which were at 3,201 and 7,131 respectively.

A lower police officer to population ratio in Indonesia suggests that authorities may require additional law enforcers to improve the effectiveness of PSBB across urban and non-urban areas. For instance, Malaysia mobilised its military force during the period of Movement Control Order (MCO) to help enforce restriction policies across the nation. At this juncture, considering that Indonesia has yet to record a consistent decline in daily cases, there is still a vast amount of uncertainty surrounding its recovery timeframe from Covid-19.



Policymakers have acted to cushion growth impact

The Indonesian policymakers from both fiscal and monetary fronts have introduced various stimulus and policies to cushion economical impact stemming from the virus outbreak. This week, the House of Representatives in Indonesia has passed a law on emergency state financing that allows the government administration to launch stimulus and plans in response to Covid-19.

The passing of emergency state financing allows the Indonesian government to relax the legal limit of its budget deficit to beyond three per cent until the end of 2022. The three per cent limit was a cap introduced back in 1998 post-Asian Financial Crisis.

Also, the government has planned to add about US$27 billion to the fiscal budget this year, which will cover healthcare spending, social safety net, and numerous incentives to aid the recovery of affected businesses and individuals.

The current fiscal package accounts about two to three per cent of Indonesia’s GDP, which is low compared to its regional peers that introduced stimulus packages that account for more than 10 per cent of their respective GDP figures.

The gradual progress in virus containment adds to the possibility where the government could introduce additional stimulus in the near-term.

Fiscal packages aside, Bank Indonesia has also lowered interest rates and reserve requirement ratios thus far to increase the funding affordability and reduce the interest burden on businesses and individuals. As Covid-19 rocks investors confidence and sparked volatility in the currency market, the central bank has tapped into its foreign currency reserves to combat Rupiah’s volatility.

Also, Bank Indonesia is authorised to purchase long-term government debt in the primary market to assist the Indonesia government with financing the handling of Covid-19 impact on financial system stability. Bank Indonesia would also step-in to purchase repo securities held by the Deposit Insurance Corporation to address solvency issues within the banking sector.

Undemanding valuations showing growth opportunities

As of May 12, 2020, Indonesian equities, represented by the JCI Index, has fallen by 27.5 per cent from its 2020 peak. Currently, Indonesian equities are trading at 12.3 times forward PE in the current fiscal year, which is below our inhouse fair PE of 16 times.

Year-to-date, earnings estimates of the JCI Index has been revised downwards by 12.2 per cent. Since 2006, the three lowest downward revisions in earnings occurred in 2009 (minus 12.4 per cent), 2014 (minus 11.6 per cent) and 2015 (minus 20.8 per cent), which coincided with market distress periods in the global economy.

To account for additional downside risks stemming from Covid-19 and possible negative surprises from earnings results, we have performed a 30 per cent haircut from FY2020 earnings estimates and 15 per cent from FY2021 earnings estimates. With that, Indonesian equities are estimated to deliver an annualised upside potential of 17.9 per centby end-2021.

The announcement of a weaker-than-expected GDP result falls in line with our expectation of weaker headline numbers over the next three to six months. Possible negative surprises coming from macroeconomic and corporate segments could induce further volatility in markets.

The current containment progress has led us to put in a relatively gradual recovery timeline for the country. A continuous, progressive decline in infection rate could mark the beginning of a successful virus containment, which could bring forth ease of restriction measures across the Indonesian archipelago.

While the stimulus measures and policies introduced by the policymakers have helped reduce the downside risks to our long-term outlook, the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 contributes to most of the downside risks to our view in the near-term.

The valuation of Indonesian equities is sitting at attractive levels, which could be attributable to the pessimistic sentiment over the country’s short-term growth picture.

However, for investors who are looking to tap into the value opportunities within the largest economy in Southeast Asia, it may be a decent opportunity to start building positions within their supplementary portfolio.

We recommend investors to invest progressively and limit their supplementary portfolio exposure to not more than 20 per cent of their equity budget.