Covid-19: 19 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia, total tally at 8,322 – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 19 new Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total cumulative tally of positive cases to 8,322, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Out of the 19 new cases, six are imported cases while the remaining 13 are locally-transmitted cases.

“For the locally-transmitted cases, 11 involve Malaysians while the remaining 2 are non-Malaysians,” he said in a press conference in Putrajaya today giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

On a positive note, he said 39 cases have recovered from the virus and were discharged today, bringing total recovered cases to 6,674.

The death toll remained at 117 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, there are 1,531 cases that are still active, out of which 5 are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).