Covid-19: Zero positive cases in Sarawak today, one recovery recorded

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded zero new positive Covid-19 cases today after recording three positive cases over the past two days.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said this brings the total number of positive cases in Sarawak as of today to 555 cases.

It also said one case had recovered and was discharged from Sibu Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries have climbed to 525 which represents 94.59 per cent out of the overall cases,” it added.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), the committee said seven cases were recorded today while two cases were still pending lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 17 deaths.

Currently, 13 cases are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state.

SDMC said the drop in Covid-19 cases reported earlier was a positive sign from the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which was also complemented by good personal hygiene practices.

“However, SDMC would like to encourage the public to continue practising social distancing and good personal hygiene to ensure that infection cases continue to drop.

“With the gradual opening of economic and social sectors, this practice should be followed at all levels of age,” it said.

It added that the shift towards this new culture of living, commonality and new normal is a positive thing for the safety, health and well-being of Sarawakians.