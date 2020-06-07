Don’t take Covid-19 lightly, stick to SOP

IT never crossed his mind that he would contract Covid-19, which has claimed over 380,000 lives so far, with the number of cases approaching 6.5 million globally.

Restaurant owner Rambli Kassim — Pak Lee to his friends — has been battling Covid-19 since being admitted to Bintulu Hospital on March 16.

thesundaypost has been following the 61-year-old’s treatment progress closely and got to learn about the real situation of Covid-19 patients.

Some infected people develop coughing, fever, and other symptoms but for Rambli and his two children — a son and a daughter — who also tested positive, there were no symptoms (asymptomatic).

Their case is different from those with mild or severe symptoms in that no medicine was given while they were in quarantine.

He said asymptomatic cases were only advised to practise personal hygiene like bathing regularly, washing hands before eating and drinking, using sanitiser, keeping social distancing, and wearing masks even when sleeping.

On the third day of Syawal — after over 70 days in hospital — Rambli and his 16-year-old son Mohd Nur Nazim were swab-tested again and this time the results came back negative.

“Alhamdulillah, I thank Allah for listening to not only my prayers but also those of family members and close friends, including the ones on Facebook. I was really happy because it wasn’t easy to get a negative result after fighting the virus for so many days,” he said.

Rambli added that although he and his son were cleared, his daughter was still positive and he believed it wasn’t the right time for him to be discharged and leave his 11-year-old daughter to fight the virus alone.

So he asked his doctor’s permission to stay with his daughter. The next day, her swab result came back negative.

They were discharged on May 27 at 10am and subsequently quarantined for 14 days at Wasan Inn before being allowed to go home on June 9 and “embrace life under new norms”.

Quarantine

On the quarantine, Rambli said although it was more comfortable, he couldn’t see “the outside world” and had to stay in the room by himself, waiting for food and drinks to be served.

“We also received an order from the Health Ministry that if we developed any symptoms, we must inform them. Alhamdulillah, for now, my children and I are in good health.”

Rambli noted that the virus caused other symptoms such as fever, diarrhoea, and coughing to different people in the isolation ward.

He observed that those with underlying conditions were given medicine while others were encouraged to drink plenty of warm water — at least two litres or more a day.

According to him, getting a negative result requires a high level of personal hygiene, self-discipline, strict adherence to the doctor’s advice, and a lot of patience because patients had to get a test once a week and return two negative results before being discharged.

“While receiving treatment, we were only visited by the doctor and the nurses in the early morning to check our condition. They made sure everything in the ward was clean since there is still no cure. As patients, we must share the responsibility by practising strict personal hygiene and social distancing,” he said.

Rambli praised the doctors and nurses, for “providing the best service”.

He is grateful for the care from the Bintulu Hospital staff, especially the front liners, and also the moral support from his family, relatives, and friends.

Challenges

On the challenges he faced as a patient, especially during Ramadan, he said he was mentally prepared for them.

Patients went for Terawih prayers but with the Standard Operating Procedure in place, especially keeping the safest distance from each other, he added.

As for social stigma against patients, he believed only a small group was unfairly labelling those who had contracted the virus or their families.

“Opinions differ but I can see my friends and relatives are all very supportive.”

While he was getting treatment in the hospital with the front liners working tirelessly to stop the infection, Rambli said he felt sad to see some people breaching the MCO.

“This is the big issue — people taking the coronavirus lightly and only realising its seriousness after being put in quarantine or the isolation ward in hospital for testing positive.”

He stressed people must take extra precaution by adhering strictly to the SOP to ensure they and their loved ones are safe.

“Getting sick and admitted is the last thing you want because life in the hospital ward will not be normal anymore.”

Getting infected

Rambli was infected by a customer who came to his restaurant to buy takeaways.

Two days later, he received the bad news that the customer had been tested positive and he immediately closed his restaurant.

On the fourth day, he made an appointment at the Bintulu policlinic for a swab test and the result came back positive the next day. He was admitted at 11pm.

His wife and children were placed under quarantine for 14 days but on the fourth day, his son and daughter tested positive.

Rambli said despite the bad news, he tried to be strong so that his two children could also be strong in fighting the virus.

He added that he would remember Ramadan this year for the rest of his life as fasting was observed differently in the hospital and he was unable to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with loved ones.

“It was sad to celebrate Raya in this way. Our family also could not visit us in the hospital and what we could only do was praying from afar.”

Rambli said the Covid-19 pandemic is causing fear and anxiety and he prays Malaysians will be able to contain it by strictly following the government’s SOP.