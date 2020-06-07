Dr Sim: Two new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak disappointing but not unexpected

KUCHING: Sarawak’s record of two new positive Covid-19 cases in Kuching and Samarahan yesterday was disappointing but not unexpected, says Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the case from Samarahan involved a family member from an earlier case in the district.

“The case from Samarahan is (a) family member from a case in Samarahan earlier due to the visit from the student of iSystem College from Belawai.

“Thanks State Health Department (JKNS) and District Health Office (DHO) for following through the contact tracing,” he said in his Facebook post.

On the new positive case in Kuching, Dr Sim, who is one of the honorary members of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Covid-19 Operation, said the case involved an Indonesian worker who was tested for Covid-19 at a private medical centre here before starting work at a construction site.

“I was told that he was in Sarawak before the Movement Control Order (MCO) started.

“Thank you to the employer who was proactive and paid for the private testing. Otherwise it may potentially become a new cluster from the construction site,” he said.

He stressed that this case must be thoroughly investigated by JKNS as “Sarawak doesn’t want to be like Singapore or West Malaysia.”

The Batu Kawa assemblyman said there is a need for everyone to understand, cooperate, sacrifice and come together to prevent the second wave of Covid-19.

“If we lost financially, we still can recover. If we lost a life, we lost forever,” he said.

He also said in order for Sarawak to move forward, the people should continue to unite.

“We shall continue to unite rather than divide; we create love rather than hatred or stigma; we create love rather than hatred or stigma; we help facilitate rather than to blame or punish; and we save lives rather than [politicise].

“It is tremendously challenging but with Sarawak’s solidarity and united war’s effort, we can do it. Everyone has a role. Please play your part,” he said.

Sarawak initially recorded eight consecutive days of zero new positive cases up until Friday (June 5) when a new case was reported in Simunjan followed by the two new cases yesterday.