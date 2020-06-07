Essence of Recovery Movement Control Order

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) starting from June 10 to Aug 31 to replace the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which ends on Tuesday.

Malaysia is now entering the recovery phase and RMCO is part of the strategy to emerge from the MCO which was implemented on March 18 and CMCO from May 4.

More flexibility will be given to the communities to undergo their daily activities during the RMCO period which requires them to continuously comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

The following is the essence of RMCO:

Transtate travel is allowed except in EMCO areas.

Opens almost all social, educational, religious, business and economic activities.

Open market, morning market, night market, tamu market, bazaria (food court and flea market) food court, hawker centre, food truck and food stall can operate.

Visit to museum, indoor busking, self service laundry, commercial fishing pond and shooting of films are allowed.

Sport activities not involving body contact such as bowling, badminton, archery, shooting, cycling and motorcycle convoys are allowed.

Swimming, rugby, wrestling, boxing, football, basketball and hockey are not allowed.

Domestic tourism activities are allowed.

Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration and sacrifice (korban) are allowed.

Schools will be open in stages.

Pub, night club, reflexology centre, karaoke centre, theme park are still not allowed to operate.

Religious procession, feast and open house are still banned.

The implementation of RMCO is based on seven strategies:

Firming up public health

Law and enforcement.

Boosting guarding of borders

Fully opening the economy

Empowering community responsibility; and

Protecting high risk groups – Bernama