Forex watch: Dollar-ringgit to test 4.25 support level

US dollar-ringgit’s fall was supported by its 100-day moving average, thwarting attempts to break below the 4.25 level. Still, the ringgit notched two consecutive weekly gains against the faltering dollar, as all Asian currencies barring the Japanese yen climbed versus the greenback.

Despite the negative surprise in Malaysia’s April exports and the country’s first trade deficit since 1997, the ringgit still came in as Asia’s third best performer, behind the Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won. Clear risk-on signals in global markets boosted demand for regional currencies, as investors increase their exposure to riskier assets.

Doubts are starting to creep in however, as investors wonder whether risk assets have overextended their rallies. Global stocks have been all too willing to ignore the downside risks to the global economy, and the gains in recent weeks may yet be met with a moment of reckoning.

As long as the optimism surrounding the global economic recovery remains intact, coupled with the tremendously supportive monetary and fiscal policies worldwide, then risk assets should still have more room to climb.

The highly-anticipated OPEC+ meeting over the coming days could have a major say on whether Brent futures can hang on to the US$40 per bbl handle. Should in-fighting within the alliance pull the plug on a supply cuts extension, that may unwind some of oil’s gains and prompt declines in commodity-linked currencies.

The Fed is unlikely to adjust interest rates at its upcoming meeting, nor make drastic changes to its other support programmes.

However, markets may react to clues on future Fed moves, be it on yield curve control or the pace of its asset purchases.

Such nuances could sway risk sentiment, as global investors stay vigilant over the policy outlook for the world’s most influential central bank.

Malaysia’s April industrial production data is forecast to contract by 13.7 per cent year-on-year, offering yet another display of the economic carnage left in the wake of Covid-19. However, with the rollout of Malaysia’s RM35 billion short-term economic recovery plan, such measures are set to alleviate the downward pressures on the domestic economy.

For the week ahead, more dollar weakness could mean US dollar-ringgit’s successful break below its 100-day moving average, with the 4.20 support level then in its sights.

A marked return of risk aversion or a resurgent dollar could bring the Malaysian ringgit back onto the weaker side of 4.30 against the US dollar.

