Hair salon owners hope state govt will allow them to resume hair wash, treatment services

KUCHING: While the government’s decision to allow hair cutting services to resume starting June 9 is a relief for most in the hairdressing industry, some hair salon owners have expressed their hopes that they will be allowed to offer hair wash and hair treatment services as well.

On Thursday, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced that all barber shops and hair salons would be allowed to operate starting from June 9, but only hair-cutting services are allowed at the moment. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) have yet to be announced.

For salon owner Alice Fong, she hopes that Sarawak will follow suit with the announcement from Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob allowing barber shops, hairdressers and beauty salons to operate with activities such as basic hair cutting and washing, mustache and beard shaving, hair treatment, manicure and pedicure and facial treatment and cleaning as if she were to rely on haircuts only, she would not be able to sustain her business.

“If we are only allowed hair cutting, first or two weeks may be will busy but after that, our income will surely drop as it cannot cover our salon expenses,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

She added that hair wash and treatment is alright as long as the standard operating procedures are followed.

She also suggested that customers come in via appointment to prevent too many people from being at the salon at one time.

Another salon owner, Chung Jian Ping, said that since hair cutting service was allowed, the government might as well allow hair washing and treatment services.

“To me, since hair cutting is allowed, might as well include the rest as there is no difference anymore.”

For salon owner, John Lim, he hopes salons would be allowed to give customers hair wash and scalp treatment to ensure that their hair and scalp are clean.

“We should be allowed to wash the hair before cutting because people can wear mask but the hair, we don’t know what the has been exposed to. With the scalp treatment, it will be safer for us,” he said, adding that he hoped the Sarawak government could consider that.

Meanwhile, spa owner Arzuin Iskandar, 24, hopes to resume business soon like in Peninsular Malaysia, with the SOP in place.

“If we are allowed to provide facial services, we will stick to appointment only to not crowd the premises,” she said.

For SOP, she will follow what other businesses are doing such as wearing face mask, face shield, gloves, checking customer’s temperature and recording their name and contact number before entering the premises.

By opening up more business sector, it means that the economy is stimulated, Arzuin added.

Meanwhile, the public agreed to the opening up of barbershop and hair salon as it will help the economy recover.

Sunil Mohd Fauzan, 37, business owner, said that it is a good move to allow hair salon and barbershop to reopen so that the business owners can start earning income again.

He added that this will let the public to look forward to life back to normal albeit with new practices and taking precaution against Covid-19.

“The most important is ensuring the hygiene of the premises. The public need to take precaution as well if they do decide to go.”

For his family, he said they don’t need to go there anytime soon as he has been trimming his own and his children’s hair.

” When school is ready to be reopened, I will bring them for a proper haircut before that.”

Businessman Winston Lim, 51, opined that barber shops and salons should be allowed to operate as usual but only in Green Zones only, while those in other zones should remain closed.

That said, he will not be bringing his family for hair services anytime soon as he has bought electric hair trimmer, scissors, comb and other accessories and cutting their own hair at home.