KRT allowed to conduct patrols in green zones from June 20 – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The Ministry of National Unity has decided to allow neighbourhood watch committees (KRT) to conduct patrols in green zones from June 20, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the ministry will provide personal protective equipment such as face masks to the various KRT patrol teams, each comprised of not more than five personnel.

“The National Unity Ministry will discuss with the respective local authorities in various states about how to conduct the patrol,” he said at the daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri said the patrol team personnel would be obligated to download MySejahtera to assess their own health status.

He added that the ministry would retract the equipment and put a stop to the patrol if any personnel were found flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said police arrested 61 individuals for flouting the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the last 24 hours.

He said police had also compounded 159 individuals for various offences including 28 compounds issued at various roadblocks.

“I want to remind all citizens to comply with the SOP and regulations set by the authorities. The government needs your full cooperation to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.”

As of 8am today, he said 156 quarantine centres were in operation, recording a total of 14,665 individuals undergoing mandatory quarantine.

Yesterday alone, 37 Malaysians returned from overseas, he said, adding that 40,800 of those returning from overseas had completed their mandatory quarantine and had been allowed to go home since April 3.